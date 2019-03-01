So the latest “thing” is getting rid of clutter and keeping those things that give you joy. Sometimes you have to share the things that bring you joy with others. If you’re an artist, you have to send those things out into the world for others to see. It brings great satisfaction when others see and enjoy what you have put into your art.

My watercolor painting, “Looky There” 21 1/2” x 29” is heading to San Pedro, California for the National Watercolor Society’s Membership Show. I tried to capture the feeling of this grandmother alone with her dog. I wonder where they are looking? And what are they looking at? There is a mood of being alone in her space and seeing more than what we can see. The show will hang April 4 through June 2, 2019.

P.S. I’m trying to clean out my studio a bit. There is a problem. It is filled with things that bring me joy