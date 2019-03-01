Looky There

Posted on March 1, 2019 by
28C3C04E-9B52-4F57-8E19-C56E502CD3E8

“Looky There” Accepted into National Watercolor Society’s Membership Show

So the latest “thing” is getting rid of clutter and keeping those things that give you joy. Sometimes you have to share the things that bring you joy with others. If you’re an artist, you have to send those things out into the world for others to see. It brings great satisfaction when others see and enjoy what you have put into your art.

My watercolor painting, “Looky There” 21 1/2” x 29” is heading to San Pedro, California for the National Watercolor Society’s Membership Show. I tried to capture the feeling of this grandmother alone with her dog. I wonder where they are looking? And what are they looking at? There is a mood of being alone in her space and seeing more than what we can see. The show will hang April 4 through June 2, 2019.

P.S. I’m trying to clean out my studio a bit. There is a problem. It is filled with things that bring me joy

5714CEF9-4145-4E53-82A6-358B9646CE97

Visual Joy

 

About Sherry Meidell

Sherry Meidell is a signature member of the National Watercolor Society Western Federation Watercolor Society and the Utah Watercolor Society. She loves to paint with watercolor whether she is painting pictures or illustrating children's picture books. She is a member of SCBWI. Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized, watercolor and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Looky There

  1. Verlene West says:
    March 1, 2019 at 6:09 pm

    DONT DO IT. !!! Don’t throw your favorite stuff out. What will make you happy then ??? Stuff people need their stuff. I know, I am one.

    Reply
  2. Sherry Meidell says:
    March 1, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Don’t worry Verlene, I’m keeping my stuff. It makes my studio what it is.

    Reply
  3. BRENDA K BRUNELLO says:
    March 1, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Congrats!!! You go girl!!

    Get Outlook for Android

    ________________________________

    Reply
  4. olsenmom says:
    March 2, 2019 at 4:18 pm

    CONGRATULATIONS SHERRY!!! How exciting! 🎉🎉🎉 Love you 😍!

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s